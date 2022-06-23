Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission seeking nominations for next hometown hero

Submissions for Kenosha's next hometown hero are open.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission opened a call for nominations for a hometown hero for the third quarter of 2022.

People are allowed to submit one nomination per quarter for the commission to review. The commission is looking for people who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and were born, currently reside or have resided in the city of Kenosha for 10 years or more at any time.

The commission takes into consideration military awards, military specialty schools, length of services, tours of duty, community service and other accomplishments.

Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the city website www.kenosha.org. The deadline to submit a nomination is Aug. 31.

Award winners receive a congratulatory certificate from the mayor and are taken into consideration for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year for the year in which the award is won.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.