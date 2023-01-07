Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission seeks award nominations

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for the first quarter of 2023.

The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes.

They must have been born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10y ears or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.

Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the City website: www.kenosha.org.

A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).

The commission will grant one award each quarter. The award winner will be presented with a certificate from the Mayor. The winner from each quarter will also be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year.