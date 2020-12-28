Kenosha Housing Authority gets HUD grant

Elvetici said there are 52 families in the program.

“Most people use it toward home ownership,” Elvetici said.

An interest-bearing escrow account is established for each family. The amount credited to the family’s escrow account is based on increases in rent due to improvement in the family’s earned income during the term of the FSS contract.

Upon successful graduation, the head of household receives the escrow funds and is able to apply those funds to advance their personal circumstances, including, for example, paying educational expenses or making a down-payment on a home. After graduation, the escrow savings can be used to make a down payment, or toward closing costs, for example.

Others have used it to purchase a vehicle, Elvetici said. Some have graduated with as much as $24,000 in their account, she said.

To successfully graduate, the head of household must be employed and no member of the FSS family can have received cash welfare assistance for 12 months prior to program graduation.

Open to all who want to participate