Kenosha Housing Authority gets HUD grant

The City of Kenosha Housing Authority has been awarded $72,000 from U.S. Housing and Urban Development to help HUD assisted residents set and meet employments goals and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies.
The local awards were announced by HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and are part of $78 million awarded to hundreds of public housing authorities across the country, including nearly $636,000 to nine housing authorities in Wisconsin. The Housing Authority of Racine County also received $72,000.
The funds are allocated in support of the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
“Putting people on the path to self-sufficiency by helping them find jobs and increase their earned income is an essential part of HUD’s mission,” Carson said. “This funding is a good example of how federal and local partnerships work to help connect families to jobs and educational opportunities to help them become a success.”
The FSS program funding helps local public housing authorities fund service coordinators who work directly with residents to set and achieve goals. Participants in the program sign a five-year contract of participation that requires the head of the household to set goals and work to achieving them.
Assistance toward home ownership
“We’ve been working with this program since 1995 and its miraculous,” Lyn Elvetici, executive director of the Kenosha Housing Authority, said.
Elvetici said there are 52 families in the program.
“Most people use it toward home ownership,” Elvetici said.
An interest-bearing escrow account is established for each family. The amount credited to the family’s escrow account is based on increases in rent due to improvement in the family’s earned income during the term of the FSS contract.
Upon successful graduation, the head of household receives the escrow funds and is able to apply those funds to advance their personal circumstances, including, for example, paying educational expenses or making a down-payment on a home. After graduation, the escrow savings can be used to make a down payment, or toward closing costs, for example.
Others have used it to purchase a vehicle, Elvetici said. Some have graduated with as much as $24,000 in their account, she said.
To successfully graduate, the head of household must be employed and no member of the FSS family can have received cash welfare assistance for 12 months prior to program graduation.
Open to all who want to participate
“We don’t have a limit to the number of families we can help,” she said, adding participation is voluntary. “We are open to as many families as are willing to complete the goals and work toward independence.”