Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project awarded $4.9 million in federal stimulus funds for infrastructure

With the master plan in place, Morrissey said the city hopes to contract for work on the roads and infrastructure for the Innovation Neighborhood next year. The $4.9 million grant will go directly for those road and sewer improvements.

“I’m extremely confident now” that work on the infrastructure can begin next year, Morrissey said.

Council commitment

In February, the City Council reaffirmed its commit to funding least $7,418,661 for roads and utilities at the former Chrysler site based on approval of the funds federal Economic Development Administration. The city’s portion of funding would come from bonds issued within the site’s tax incremental district.

In December, the city announced plans to establish the former automobile industrial property as the “Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.”