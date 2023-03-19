The road to the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood will be paved this summer as the project kicks off with the creation of 28th Avenue and 56th Street.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said road construction for the additional streets, which are partially funded with a $5 million grant, will begin in summer.

Part of 56th Street will run between the new site of Lakeview Technology Academy and the KIN Building, which will be a business incubator facility-- both of which are also moving ahead with plans to establish themselves within the coming years.

"The KIN Building architecture is being done... our intent is construction of that building to start late this fall," Antaramian said. "We're also working with the school district, and we're working with them and believe they also will be ready to start the building late this fall."

In a February school board meeting, the board approved a lease for the new location of Lakeview Technology Academy, following their approval of the new location several months before. School administration said students would start taking classes in the new building no sooner than the second semester of the 2024-25 school year.

In addition to the high school and incubator facility, the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, which will be located in the former Chrysler Engine Plant, east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, will also feature retail providers, restaurants and housing.

"Retail will be involved, we'll have restaurants and those type of activities on the site, you'll have research and development facilities on the site and you'll have small offices for individuals to work out of, because when you start up, a lot of them don't need big space, but they need small spaces," Antaramian said. "Those will be some those type of activities will be created on the site. The incubator facility will have the ability to house a number of small startups, so all those things will be put together as we move forward."

Antaramian said the area will also be an opportunity for people to start their own companies in town, as well as an opportunity for companies to come in an recruit Kenosha residents.

"This can be an opportunity for people in general, to start their own companies to basically look to pitch concepts and ideas," Antaramian said. "It's a huge boon to companies that are looking for talent, because they will come and they will work here because they're watching the talent that's here and be able to absorb that talent."

Antaramian is also hoping to make the site "as carbon-neutral as possible," after receiving a $3 million grant from the federal government for a solar-powered projects, including streetlights, bike path lighting and lighting for the project's first plaza. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced that project funding was approved after the Omnibus Appropriations Act for the 2023 fiscal year, which included $255.7 million in congressional spending director toward Wisconsin projects, was voted 68-29 in favor of the bill by the Senate.

In addition to the solar project, Antaramian is hoping to utilize geothermal energy at the site.

"Our intention on the site is to use as much geothermal as possible. So not guaranteeing that will happen on (the KIN Building), because we're trying to find dollars to make this work for geothermal energy," Antaramian said. "I would like to try to make the site as carbon neutral as possible with what we're trying to do."

Although it may be hard to see the vision before buildings and roads are built, Antaramian said the neighborhood will be a step in the right direction for expanding entrepreneurship.

"I think it's an it's an excellent opportunity for the community. It's going to be an opportunity number one for a lot of young people to stay in the community because of these types of projects," Antaramian said. "It's an opportunity to start expanding the entrepreneurship that we need in Wisconsin."