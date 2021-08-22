Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood work group starts to define roles

"The further we get into it, we probably see more housing, not less as part of the mix, along with the technology, innovation and educational components in the mixed use," Casey said.

Role of the council

In response to a question from Fedyk, Casey said he sees a role for the council moving ahead, as the city will serve as an "initial" funding source, with many other entities expected to have a stake.

"The city will always be at the table, for the simple fact that we own the land," he said. "How we structure this to get all of that other participation, establish those relationships and to maintain that mission as we go through this process (is to be determined)."

Casey said before any hard numbers can be determined, it's the wish of the city, through Administrator John Morrissey, that the new KIN board be established first.

Possible financial support from the city could come from the formation of a Tax Increment Finance District or "other mechanisms," Casey said.