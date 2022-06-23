Kenosha Kingfish for June 24

Battle Creek, MI. - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Kenosha struck first in the first inning on a Drake Westcott double that scored Taylor Darden to make it 1-0.

Kenoswha added in the fifth inning courtesy of a Westcott double that scored James McCoy to make it 2-0. The next batter, Josh Leslie, reached on a fielder’s choice to score Jacob Tobias to make it a 3-0 game. Ian Collier added a two-RBI single, plating Westcott and Brady Counsell to increase the lead to 5-0. Battle Creek added one run in the fifth and another in the seventh.

Keegan Batka was charged with the loss after going four innings and allowing two runs.

Kenosha pitcher Robbie Dudzinski was credited with the win after throwing 3.2 innings, conceding two runs. He relieved Victor Loa who threw 4.1 innings conceding zero runs. Jesse Wainscott picked up the save, throwing an inning of shutout ball.

Kenosha (13-11) will take on the Rockford Rivets (12-12) in the series opener on June 23rd. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. CST.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0