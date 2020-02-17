Kenosha legislator seeks grant program for schools to establish esports programs

In December, Gateway Technical College announced that it planned to start an esports club in January, becoming just the second technical college in the state to offer esports.

Gateway officials said a team will be created from club members to compete against other college and high school teams.

According to Gateway, six colleges in Wisconsin have competitive esports teams, with three more announcing they will begin this semester.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is preparing to offer an esports program in the fall.

“We’re working on putting the physical presence together here at UW-Parkside,” said Jim McPhaul, Parkside associate lecturer and director of the Small Business Development Center. “But more importantly to bring esports into our curriculum to show how it can be a benefit to the business society.”

Carthage College does not have an esports program but plans to offer an esports course in one of its master's programs in the fall, according to college spokesman Brandon Rook.