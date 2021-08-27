Kenosha Libraries, Museums awarded $15,000 in federal grants as part of recovery funds for humanities-centered organizations

Two Kenosha institutions were awarded a total of $15,000 in federal grant money by as part of the first round of recovery funds for humanities-centered organizations impacted by the pandemic.
The non-profit organization Wisconsin Humanities awarded $422,000 to 52 nonprofits across the state from funds provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Kenosha Public Museums and the Kenosha Public Libraries received $10,000 and $5,000 respectively, according to representatives of both organizations.
Public museums
Lisa Byron, the Kenosha Public Museums’ development manager, said the funds were to keep on Brenda Roth, who began running the museums’ virtual programs when they were forced to shift online during the pandemic.
“She took charge when things changed,” Byron said. “She had the knowledge and the ability to run our virtual programs.”
Roth, who originally ran the museums’ digital marketing and social media, said the virtual programs became her primary focus as she worked to get the proper systems and equipment in place.
“We were going rogue there, for a little bit,” Roth said, laughing. “It opened up a lot more opportunities for us.”
Roth said the virtual programs, such as “Coffee and Hardtack,” a virtual interview session with various historical experts held on Facebook and posted to YouTube, have helped expand the museums’ reach beyond Kenosha.
With the grant, Roth said they can continue offering the programs.
“I’m clearly very thankful,” Roth said, “I think this has been really good about putting out a positive message of who we are.”
Byron said that the online programs helped keep engagement up, even as “a lot of people were still hesitant to come into the museums.”
“We’re really thankful for the Wisconsin Humanities Council and the National Endowment,” Byron said, “We’re just happy to be pulling through.”
Kenosha libraries
According to Brandi Cummings, communications specialist for the Kenosha Public Libraries, the $5,000 they received will be used to assess space usage at their branches, primarily Northside and Southwest libraries.
Cummings said that the pandemic showed that libraries play a larger role in a community than simply as book repositories.
“Our community is in need of new working and learning environments,” Cummings said, “We started seeing people using us as their office away from home.”
According to Cummings, the libraries will be working with ThirdWay, a consulting firm that is “national recognized” for library design, to assess space usage at Kenosha’s libraries.
For some branches, such as the historic Simmons Library, the changes will be subtler to respect the legacies of the buildings.
“How do we build better libraries, how do we build better services, and ultimately how do we build better communities?” Cummings said they would be studying.
Cummings said they wanted to create spaces conducive to those goals.
“Things are going to shift, and that’s going to affect learning experiences,” Cummings said. “We try to cater to cater to the community in our decision-making.”
A second round of grants will open Sept. 15, with a deadline of Oct. 15. More than $340,000 in additional funds will be available. Applicants may request $2,000 to $20,000 for their work in the humanities.
Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library
Libraries are much different now than they were even five or 10 years ago. Whereas they used to be places to find books and do research, now they are community hubs, offering all manner of activities for all ages while still adhering to their purpose.
Here is a collection of photos from our “Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library” three-day series that was published in the Kenosha News that looks at the changing role of the library in the community and shows how it is more relevant now than ever before.
