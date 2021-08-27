Kenosha Libraries, Museums awarded $15,000 in federal grants as part of recovery funds for humanities-centered organizations

Roth said the virtual programs, such as “Coffee and Hardtack,” a virtual interview session with various historical experts held on Facebook and posted to YouTube, have helped expand the museums’ reach beyond Kenosha.

With the grant, Roth said they can continue offering the programs.

“I’m clearly very thankful,” Roth said, “I think this has been really good about putting out a positive message of who we are.”

Byron said that the online programs helped keep engagement up, even as “a lot of people were still hesitant to come into the museums.”

“We’re really thankful for the Wisconsin Humanities Council and the National Endowment,” Byron said, “We’re just happy to be pulling through.”

Kenosha libraries

According to Brandi Cummings, communications specialist for the Kenosha Public Libraries, the $5,000 they received will be used to assess space usage at their branches, primarily Northside and Southwest libraries.

Cummings said that the pandemic showed that libraries play a larger role in a community than simply as book repositories.