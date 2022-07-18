Kenosha Lifestyle and Retirement Expo to return for a second year July 27

The Kenosha Lifestyle and Retirement Expo, which is organized by Wisconn Valley Media, returns for a second year in a row on July 27.

The expo, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom, located at 5706 8th Ave, will feature vendors ranging from independent living services to financial planning.

"The services are really geared towards baby boomers, 55 and older (and) the retirement crowd," said Kelly Wells, the marketing and events manager for Wisconn Valley Media. "But we also see a lot of children of baby boomers that are there to assist them in planning, or even caregivers themselves or health care providers that are looking to make other connections with different businesses as well."

The event is free to attend, and includes a free reusable bag for the first 300 attendees and free health screenings.

"It's a one stop shop," Wells said. "I mean, they can pick up a lot of information, even if they're not looking to sign up or buy a product or a service they're learning about it, so it might be things that they didn't even take into consideration about thinking ahead too."

The vendors that will be in attendance, as of July 13, include: Barton Senior Residences of Zion; Bear Property Management; CapTel Outreach; CenterWell Home Health; Complete Care: Grande Prairie & Ridgewood; Connect Hearing; Edward Jones - Scott Kortendick; Exterior Pros; Heartland ProMedica Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care; Hospice Alliance; Leaf Guard; My Choice Wisconsin; Next Home Refined; Pinnacle Senior Living; Primerica; Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C.; Renewal by Anderson; Robin Way Eagle Senior Living; Selective Hearing Centers LLC; Society’s Assets; St. Catherine Commons; Sunset Ridge Memorial Park; and Thrivent.