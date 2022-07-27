Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement Expo Helps Locals Navigate Life After 55

The Lifestyle & Retirement Expo returned to Kenosha for a second year on Wednesday, July 27th, this time at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom, located at 5706 8th Ave. Before opening the doors at 9 a.m. a line of seniors, caregivers, and soon to be retirees had already formed, ready to explore what the City of Kenosha has to offer as they enter their “golden years”.

The Lifestyle & Retirement Expo was organized by Wisconn Valley Media group, and entry to the event was free of charge.

“Participating in the expo helps bring visibility to local businesses,” said Laura with Connect Hearing, “We are here to provide options that can improve the daily life of attendees.”

This year, 27 exhibitors attended the Lifetime & Retirement Expo, many offering freebies, seminars, health screenings, and product demonstrations to attendees. Mrs. Kenosha County was in attendance with Grand Prairie and Ridgewood Care Centers, Society’s Assets demonstrated interactive companion pets, and representatives with Renewal by Anderson had the option for attendees to play Plinko for small prizes. Many other vendors at the Lifestyle & Retirement Expo had tables lined with pens, candy, reusable bags, pamphlets, and giveaway entries.

Some attendees reported that while they are not quite ready to retire yet, attending events such as the Lifetime & Retirement Expo gets them excited for what is to come in their next phase of life. Others in attendance were glad to have the option of a “One Stop Shop” – The Lifestyle & Retirement Expo providing them a space to explore all of the different options that become available to them as a person over the age of 55.

My Choice Wisconsin was attending Kenosha's Lifestyle and Retirement Expo for their second year. “Events like this get the word out to everyone,” said Ashley Balmes with My Choice Wisconsin, “Community integration is really big for our company. Events like this ensure that seniors are aware about what services are available to them.”

Throughout the day, over 200 attendees were projected to have attended the event. The next Lifetime & Retirement Expo will take place in Racine at Roma Lodge, located at 7130 Spring Street on Tuesday, November 15th. This event will also be free of charge.