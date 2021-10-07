KENOSHA, WI - After 7 successful years in Racine, the Lifestyle & Retirement Expo is expanding to Kenosha! This FREE event for Baby Boomers, Seniors, Caregivers, Friends and Family Members will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 9AM-1PM at the Parkway Chateau: 12304 75th Street (located behind the Brat Stop), in Kenosha.

The event will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, entertainment, health screenings, and informative educational seminars with the goal of helping the 55+ demographic manage and enhance all aspects of their lives.

The full seminar schedule will be posted ahead of the event.

FREE ADMISSION

FREE SEMINARS

FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS

FREER RESUEABLE TOTE FOR THE FIRST 300 IN ATTENDANCE

If you are interested in being a vendor at the Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement Expo, please contact Kelly Wells at KWells@kenoshanews.com or call (262)656-6209

