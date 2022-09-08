Kenosha Literacy Council to host fundraising events to celebrate National Literacy Month

The Kenosha Literacy Council will be hosting fundraising events throughout September to celebrate National Literacy Month.

The events include El Camino Community Give Back for Literacy Sept. 13, Iguana Wanna Fiesta for Literacy Sept. 22 and Ashling on the Lough Fundraiser for Literacy Sept. 17.

There is no designated timeframe for the El Camino event, but the Iguana Wanna Fiesta will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Ashling on the Lough fundraiser will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"The Kenosha Literacy Council is a nonprofit that helps adults who are learning to read, write and speak English, and we serve about 500 adult learners a year with the help of 200 volunteers," said Cheryl Hernandez, Literacy Council director. "September is Literacy Awareness Month, so it's just a great opportunity for us to kind of bring that to the attention of the community to help them learn about the literacy council and the need for our services in the community."

Each establishment will donate 15% of its sales when the Kenosha Literacy Council is mentioned. More information on each event can be found at kenoshalit.org/literacymonth.

“Low literacy costs the nation more than $2.2 trillion dollars each year in lost productivity, as well as an additional one to two billion in health and safety issues. Every dollar spent on adult literacy and education provides returns to our community through higher employment, added tax revenue, reduced welfare, and less crime," Hernandez said. "Literacy helps families be healthier and safer and provides people sustainable opportunities to support themselves through work, ultimately contributing to the growth of our community.”

The Kenosha Literacy Council, which was founded in 1965, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting adult literacy education to nearly 500 adults from 40 different countries so they can achieve financial independence, good health and greater involvement in the community.