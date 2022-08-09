Kenosha Little League bounced from regional tournament

Little Leaguers of Kenosha head coach Adam Meier was on the long drive back to Kenosha from Indianapolis Monday morning after the city's Little League World Series hopeful lost its second straight game in less than 24 hours and was eliminated from the regional tournament.

After a tough loss in extra innings in a game which they led most of the way Sunday afternoon and a tough 3-1 defeat to Minnesota some 20 hours later, the Kenosha Little League's second ever state champion saw its dreams of becoming the first Wisconsin Little League team to advance to the World Series dashed, and it would've been understandable if Meier was down or disappointed and maybe wasn't in the mood for an interview.

But the pride of advancing this far and representing the city of Kenosha was too great.

"It's over, but it was a good run," Meier said from his car Monday morning. "We had a great season. We're not happy we're heading back, but we represented Kenosha and Wisconsin really well."

"We had the opportunities to win today and yesterday, but we just didn't come up with the big hit. Am I a little disappointed? Yes, I'm a little disappointed. I think we were just as competitive as every other team in the tournament, but baseball is a game of inches. A couple things go our way both days, and we're still in the tournament."

Kenosha led, 2-1, until losing the lead in the fifth and eventually losing on a sacrifice fly in seven innings, 3-2, to Iowa, on Sunday afternoon, and then had to turn around and play Minnesota the next morning, and both teams were facing elimination.

Parker Jeserig started on the mound and was on fire, tossing five scoreless innings. But Kenosha was locked down as well, and it was 0-0 heading into the top of the sixth.

Minnesota rallied for three runs in the sixth to make it 3-0 thanks to some small ball, including a long double to the fence.

"It started with a walk and maybe a single and one really good hit, it was mostly small ball," Meier said.

In their last at-bat, the Kenosha Little Leaguers definitely had the rally caps working.

Nick Falk reached on an infield single, and later Chase Meier singled to put runners on first and second. The big blow came from Mallory Meier, who hit a ground-rule double and scored Falk.

But it ended up being a break for Minnesota, since Chase Meier had to stop at third and Mallory only got to second.

"Mallory probably would've got a triple, and two runs would've scored. Absolutely it was a tough break," Adam Meier said.

Then, Maxwell Jenkins walked to load the bases with two outs after Max Payette struck out.

With the game on the line, Liam O'Connell struck out looking, and Minnesota earned the victory.

Kenosha's tournament was over, but the local boys sure had a flair for the dramatic and went down fighting in their final two games.

"It just shows you we've got the talent here in Kenosha to take this thing to Williamsport at some point," Coach Meier said.

Jeserig and Colin Principe each added a hit against Minnesota.

Jeserig allowed three earned runs in six innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

In Sunday's loss to Iowa, Tytus Nichter threw 35 pitches in the first inning but then settled in through four innings. Nick Falk relieved Nichter and pitched well, but Iowa was able to load the bases in the seventh before a sac fly allowed them to walk off.

"Small plays that could go either way determined the game," Coach Meier added.

The first game on Friday couldn't have gone much better for Kenosha.

Ben Smet-Cooper simply overpowered Nebraska with a no-hitter in a 9-0 thrashing. He struck out 13 and walked one.

Kenosha's Little Leaguers tallied an eight-run fifth inning thanks to RBIs from Mallory Meier, Jenkins, Payette and Nichter.

Nichter led the way with an in-the-park grand slam and a triple.

"Phenomenal," Coach Meier said about Smet-Cooper's pitching. "Pounding the strike zone, velocity, Nebraska couldn't handle it."

Nichter led Kenosha with five hits and a .455 batting average in the tournament.

A memorable experience

All eight teams in the Midwest region and five teams in the Great Lakes region were all staying in the same hotel, so the Kenosha Little Leaguers got to meet plenty of new friends.

"It was cool because each team was down there for breakfast in the morning, and then you can only imagine the hallways with 13 teams of 12-year-olds," Adam Meier joked. "This hotel was smart. They were the host hotel, so you had to sign up by the hour for your team to swim. It was cool. This is an experience these kids will never forget. It's amazing. It's a lesson learned in life, competing at a high level, what it takes...there's always somebody better, but that doesn't mean you can't outwork them in the future."

The food was on point, thanks to the national Little League organization. They flipped the bill for all the meals, so the Little Leaguers had a little fun since there wasn't time for sight-seeing.

The Kenosha boys hit up a pancake house, some sub shops like Jimmy John's, and the main event was Harmony Steakhouse, a hibachi steak restaurant, on Sunday night.

The large, sizzling grills and tall, talented, spatula-flipping chefs were pretty exciting for the kids.

"It was cool," Adam Meier added. "I don't think all of them have seen a hibachi grill before, and it was pretty neat."

"A good chunk of these kids have been together four years, but COVID knocked a couple of true traveling years out of the equation. This last month or so has just been an amazing experience for the kids."

Adam Meier's two older boys are getting ready for college cross country - Trey at UW-Milwaukee and Keegan at UW-Whitewater.

As for Adam, he and his wife are heading to Disney World - just the two of them - next week.

"We were going to have to cancel if we made it to Williamsport," Adam laughed. "Chase and Myla are staying with grandma and grandpa."

Breakout box

Kingfish to honor Little Leaguers Thursday

The Kenosha Little Leaguers will be honored by the Kenosha Kingfish before the Kingfish's 6:35 p.m. game Thursday night.

Before the game, the Little Leaguers are going to be allowed to meet the players and will be recognized in front of the crowd.