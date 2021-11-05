Kenosha man accused of robbing business for second time

A 40-year-old Kenosha man free on a $2,500 cash bond for allegedly robbing a city bar faces four new felony charges for returning to that business and committing another burglary late last month.

Ryan M. Stockton, of the 6300 block of 26th Avenue, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond imposed Oct. 27 by Commissioner Richard Ginkowski.

Stockton, charged with two felony bail-jumping counts, along with felony counts of burglary and attempting to flee an officer, waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning. He is due back in court Nov. 16 for a judicial pre-trial hearing.

The new charges, which relate to an alleged burglary at Uncle Mike’s, 6611 120th Ave., carry a total prison term of 28 years and a maximum possible fine of $55,000.

In the original case, which also occurred at Uncle Mike’s in June, Stockton is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft, which carry a maximum fine of $60,000 and 21 years in prison.

According to the new criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to Uncle Mike’s for a burglary complaint and were informed that Stockton had entered the back of the bar, took items from the freezer and left southbound in a 2002 GMC Denali.