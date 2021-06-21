Kenosha man among those injured in eight-motorcycle crash in Illinois

A Kenosha man was among a group of motorcyclists involved in a chain-reaction crash in Will County, Ill. that left two dead.

Two men were killed in the eight-motorcycle pileup on westbound Interstate 80 in Will County near Interstate 55.

According to a report in the Daily Herald, one motorcyclist in the group crashed, causing a chain-reaction involving eight motorcyclists.

Two men, Edwin Torres, 45, of Chicago and John Melvin II, 57, of DuQuoin, Ill., were killed in the crash.

Six other people were injured, including Albert Bischof, 51, of Kenosha. None of the injured motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries according to the report.

The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

