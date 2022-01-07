Kenosha man charged in summer bar stabbing

A 43-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge for allegedly stabbing a man in the throat with a broken beer bottle during a fight outside a city bar this summer.

Robin Phillips, of the 5900 block of Fourth Avenue, remains free from custody on a $2,500 cash bond. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 1, for a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Gerard Dougvillo.

Phillips is charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, along with two felony counts of bail jumping.

The recklessly endangering safety charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 7.5 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. Each of the bail-jumping charges carries a possible prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to the area of 64th Street and 30th Avenue on July 8, at about 1:37 a.m., for a report of a man who had been stabbed in the neck.

Police found the victim, who had his shirt off and was bleeding from his neck to his chest with an open laceration to the left side of his neck. The victim stated he had been stabbed with a beer bottle outside of a tavern in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Road.

The victim stated the stabbing was a result of “long-time animosity between him and (the defendant).” Police spoke to a woman, who stated she believed Phillips was the man responsible.

When police went to the defendant’s home, he admitted he had been at the tavern and there was some kind of fight, but he had nothing to do with it, the complaint states.

A witness told police there had been an altercation between the defendant and the victim, when she heard the victim tell Phillips, “let’s take this outside.” At that point, she saw Phillips break a glass beer bottle on his way outside, and a short time later, saw the victim, who told her Phillips “sliced my throat,” the complaint states.

Medical personnel reported the victim had a two-centimeter laceration to his neck that would require immediate surgery. The victim identified Phillips as the person responsible.

Court records show that Phillips was charged in August of 2020 with felony counts of strangulation, intimidating a victim and false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and battery. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond in that case.

