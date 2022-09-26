Kenosha man charged with allegedly striking officer

An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly striking a Kenosha Police officer and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Brandon R. Gutierrez was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday with felony battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer on Thursday saw a Ford Mustang on Sheridan Road northbound from 50th Street that was accelerating ahead of the other vehicles on the roadway and did not have a front license plate. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle as and initiate a traffic stop as they reached the 3900 block of Sheridan Road. When the officer activated his lights and siren the vehicle continued northbound to 35th Street without stopping.

The complaint states, as the Mustang got to 35th Street, it activated its hazard lights and turned east on to 35th Street before stopping in the 800 block in a no-parking zone. Almost immediately, the driver reportedly threw open his door and exited the vehicle, began walking around and ignored officer commands to sit back inside it.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gutierrez, reportedly shoved his right hand in his pocket and would “target glance” at the officer. He claimed the officer was harassing him and continued walking away. The officer approached Gutierrez and attempted to gain control of his right hand, according to the complaint. Upon making contact, however, Gutierrez reportedly spun around and began striking the officer in a shoulder.

The officer reportedly felt Gutierrez’s right arm working its way behind and around his upper body and feared he would be placed in a choke hold. Gutierrez then reportedly ripped the officer’s radio off of his vest causing it to fall to the ground. This, according to the complaint, created enough space for Gutierrez to step back and flee.

The officer reportedly witnessed Gutierrez run towards popular nearby restaurant parking lots. Gutierrez reportedly kept running until he fell down a hill. He was soon after apprehended by law enforcement.

Inside the Mustang officers reportedly found a BB gun, pink liquor in a container in the center console, an open bottle of vodka, a digital scale with a leafy residue on it and sandwich baggies.

At the time of his stop, Gutierrez was out on bond for a felony stalking charge from this summer.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $5,000 cash bond Friday for the new charges.