Kenosha man charged with sexual assault while possessing a weapon, other criminal charges

A 24-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with second-degree sexual assault with a dangerous weapon and other criminal charges for his alleged violent actions earlier this month inside a residence.

Stephon Andrew Fletcher has been charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault while possessing a dangerous weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and numerous misdemeanors including battery and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 21 a Kenosha Police officer was dispatched to a residence in the 3800 block of Sheridan Road and made contact with a person who said they were threatened with a knife by Fletcher. The victim said they were brutally attacked and screamed at by Fletcher inside the residence and they feared for their life. The victim said he grabbed their hair and cut it with a pocket knife before sexually assaulting them and kicking them out of the residence, according to the complaint.

Officers reportedly found red marks on the victim's body.

Fletcher was questioned by officers and a pocket knife was reportedly found on him. Inside the residence a ball of hair was found between a mattress and a wall.

The victim also said that two days prior Fletcher severely harmed and caused pain to them while they were in a bathroom.