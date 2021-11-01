Kenosha man jailed on $25K bond

A 36-year-old Kenosha man remains jailed in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after a high-speed chase last week that led to police using a Taser to take him into custody.

Luis A. Tellez made his initial appearance Oct. 29 before Court Commissioner Richard Ginkowski, who set the $25,000 cash bond.

Tellez is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of second offense drunken driving and obstructing.

The two felony charges carry a possible maximum fine of $35,000 and 13 years, six months in prison. Tellez is due back in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police Officer observed the defendant's vehicle traveling at about 60 mph on 52nd Street on Oct. 29 at about 11:51 p.m. The officer saw Tellez's vehicle turn in front of another that was attempting to yield and noted, "the suspect vehicle would have hit the other if it was still moving."

The defendant failed to stop at 32nd and 31st avenues, where it continued into a dead end, and Tellez then allegedly exited and ran northbound, where he jumped a large fence.