Kenosha man likely to enter plea in 2021 child porn case

A 27-year-old Kenosha man, charged early last year with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, is expected to enter a plea next month in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Spencer D. Parker Jr., of the 6100 block of 83rd Avenue, will be back in court Feb. 18, for a plea/sentencing hearing before Judge Jason Rossell. Parker, who remains free on a $10,000 cash bond, faces a possible prison term of 15 years, plus 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000 on each count.

Criminal court records indicate a plea agreement has been reached, but details were not provided. Each charge carries a minimum three years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Parker's home Feb. 18, 2021, when a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation spoke with the defendant.

Parker Jr. told police he had been on a "monga" site the previous night, and that a lot of tabs for different sites popped up that had a lot of child pornography.

The defendant stated he created a folder on his laptop and moved files of child pornography there, the complaint states. He believed there were about seven files of videos and photographs. He said the folder had about 23 gigabytes of child pornography that could contain "thousands of pictures or possibly hundreds of video files depending on the size of each file."

The defendant reportedly police he has been downloading child pornography "on and off" for about four years, indicating he saved the files so one day he could turn them over to the police and explain how child porn was being distributed and "how these guys were getting away with it." He told police he never turned it over because he did not know how that would impact him if he told police that he was downloading child pornography, the complaint states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.