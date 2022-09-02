Kenosha man named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin Klinkhammer of Kenosha was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes, the Naval Station announced this week.

Klinkhammer is the Great Lakes military working dog division leading petty officer for the security department. He has been in the Navy for eight years and aboard Great Lakes for two years. He said he was deeply honored by the support from his leadership and team while competing for Sailor of the Quarter.

“Their encouragement and loyalty is what drives me, and it motivates me to both give it in return and pay it forward,” Klinkhammer said.

As the leading petty officer for the division, Klinkhammer trains and works alongside explosive detector, drug detector and patrol dogs in the performance of antiterrorism and law enforcement operations. He leads fellow handlers in the training of their assigned dogs and the execution of regular duties to maintain readiness.

The military working dog teams work with both internal and external entities, often assisting local law enforcement.

Klinkhammer said the highlight of his Naval career so far has been the opportunities he has had to impact his peers and junior Sailors, contributing to the betterment of individuals and the larger team.

“I grew up idolizing our men and women in uniform and am a serviceman to my core,” Klinkhammer said. “The Sailors I serve alongside are quite literally my heroes, and the opportunity to work with them brings me a profound sense of pride I expect I will not find anywhere else in life.”

“The effort and hours put into accomplishing our shared mission is often a thankless job, and we must acknowledge that when any one of us is recognized, it is a result of the entire team’s success,” he added.