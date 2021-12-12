 Skip to main content
Kenosha man pleads not guilty to five felony drug-related charges

A 28-year-old Kenosha man, charged with five felony drug-related charges, pleaded not guilty during a preliminary hearing Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Raymond A. Mims, of the 900 block of 43rd Street, is due back in court March 15, for a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Mims, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, is charged with five felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, which could bring a maximum prison term of 32.5 years and a total fine of $125,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant made five drug purchases from the defendant between July 12 and Sept. 29 of this year. The total weight of cocaine purchased was 5.7 grams.

Court records show that Mims has a previous felony conviction for manufacturing/delivering cocaine in April 2017.

Raymond Mims booking photo

Mims

