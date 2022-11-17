Kenosha man sentenced to eight years in prison for killing woman in head-on collection in 2021 crash south of Madison

MADISON – A Kenosha man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for killing a woman in a head-on collision last year after he drove in excess of 100 mph while intoxicated.

Eric G. Ignarski, 40, was driving on Sept. 11, 2021, when his car struck a vehicle driven by Sierra L. Frisch, 47, south of Madison.

Ignarski would have needed to consume between nine and 14 alcoholic drinks to have had a .248% blood-alcohol concentration when tested an hour after the crash, according to testimony Thursday. Ignarski’s level was more than three times the prohibited level of .08%.

He was driving in the wrong direction on two-lane U.S. 51 at an estimated 108 mph with the accelerator pressed to the floor when he collided with Frisch’s Hyundai, according to the criminal complaint.

“He may have been trying to kill himself,” Aaron Irons, a friend, said during Thursday’s nearly three-hour sentencing hearing in Dane County Circuit Court.

Ignarski, suffered two broken ankles, a broken femur and a hole in his heart. He also had part of his intestine removed.

“He is lucky to be alive,” Irons and others said Thursday.

Ignarski had been living in the Madison area but after the collision, returned to his family’s home in the 7800 block of 49th Ave., said his attorney, Brian Brophy.

He was bed-ridden for weeks and wheel chair bounded for months and has recovered to where he can walk but will probably never run again, said Ignarski’s mother, Deborah Rapey.

She told Judge Nicholas McNamara that her son always was the “happiest person” and gave of himself freely when anyone needed his help.

“But on Sept. 11, 2021, he succumbed to the grips of depression,” she said.

Rapey added that she didn’t know why her son drank and drove that night but doubted that the accident would have happened except for his “state of mind.”

Rapey reached out to Frisch’s mother, Sharon Frisch, saying, “My mother’s heart is broken for you and your family. I struggle to find the words to express my sorrow.”

Sharon Frisch had forgiven Ignarski for his conduct and said, “Everyone makes mistakes and yours was a doozy.”

She later went to Rapey’s side of the courtroom and embraced her.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger asked for a six-year sentence, one year more than the mandatory minimum, after Ignarski pleaded guilty in September to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

He called Ignarski’s driving “beyond reckless,” and also said the defendant may have been suicidal.

Brophy asked for a sentence of three years prison and seven year’s extended supervision. He argued that McNamara can go below the mandatory minimum for good cause, which in Ignarski’s case included no prior convictions, his extensive injuries and that he will punish himself for this for the rest of his life.

Ignarski told McNamara that his life has been like a “bad dream” for the past 15 months from which he hoped he would wake up.

“I’ve done something I can’t undo…I’ve brought shame to myself and my family…and I should have been the one who died...Sierra didn’t deserve to,” he said.

The severity of the harm Ignarski caused is the biggest factor in choosing a sentence, McNamara said, outweighing the need for rehabilitation, deterrence and protection of the public.

The judge said he has sentenced five men to prison in single fatality drunken driving cases but Ignarski’s was unique because he hadn’t had a problem with alcohol. Instead, Ignarski’s mental illness was a leading factor in the offense.

The facts didn’t support the 15-year maximum sentence and six years also wasn’t sufficient punishment, said McNamara.

“Also, three years doesn’t feel enough to Sierra’s or Ignarski’s family, and probably to Ignarski, too…although no magic number exists,” McNamara said.

The eight-year sentence is to be followed by four years’ extended supervision.

Ignarski has been in custody since his plea hearing.