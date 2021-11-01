Kenosha man who identifies himself in Rittenhouse shooting video saw case is personal to him

While seemingly everyone has a preconceived opinion about what the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial should be, for Alberto Speed of Kenosha, the outcome — and the political battles over the case — feels personal.

Speed, 29, said he was among those who tried to stop Rittenhouse after the first shooting of the night, identifying himself as a man seen on video standing with his hands up in front of Rittenhouse as he shoots Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Speed said he never spoke to police after the shootings, saying he had a previous criminal conviction and did not want to be involved with a police investigation. Police have never identified the man.

“If you want my opinion I absolutely 100 percent think he murdered those people,” Speed said.”The hero part (of public opinion) kind of makes me sick.”

Speed said he had not gone out the first two nights of protests and rioting after the Blake shooting, but decided to go out on the street on the third night after widespread fires in Uptown. He said he wanted to help protect his town, and said he was not armed.

“I was out there as an independent person who cares about my city and the place I live,” he said.