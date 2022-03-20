Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian: City has bright future building on groundwork for success

Kenosha has undergone a significant transformation over the past 30 years, sometimes by choice other times by necessity.

The corridor near I-94 has seen a significant increase in mpanies, including ULINE and Amazon providing employment opportunities for thousands of citizens.

However, I have always believed that a community is only as strong as its oldest neighborhoods.

The City has committed significant resources to maintaining its older neighborhoods, including: Uptown, Columbus, Wilson, Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and McKinley.

The City is currently working on several projects that will directly benefit those neighborhoods, and the City as a whole.

Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

New opportunities are on the horizon with the development of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood (KIN) in the heart of the city. The City has been working on the remediation of the former Chrysler Engine Plant since its closure in October 2010, at a cost of $30 million.

The loss of the jobs was significant; however, I am excited for the future use of the property as a focal point for innovation. Kenosha has a strong history of inventions, and I can see many opportunities for individual and group collaboration, in a place that fosters a culture of innovation through the creation, sharing, and testing of ideas. That place is the new Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

The 107-acre site is in the heart of the city, bounded by 52nd Street to the north and 60th Street to the south, 30th Avenue to the west and 24th Avenue to the east. A storm water retention basin was created in 2021. In the coming months, people will see new roads constructed at 28th Avenue and 56th Street. By the end of the year, we anticipate breaking ground on the Innovation Center, an incubator facility for new businesses.

Thanks to Governor Tony Evers, the City received $15 million in stimulus funds this year to assist in the development of a 60,000 square-foot “incubator facility" for new business start-ups. The Neighborhood Investment Fund grant from the state is an important first step in our efforts to transform the site.

The Innovation Center will provide enhanced opportunities for the community in education, workforce training, and entrepreneurial and economic development. Nearly everyone agrees that innovation is the way an organization grows. The right location can help make that happen.

Our educational partners in the community will be key to the regeneration of the neighborhood. Collaborative programs will engage the resources of regional colleges: UW-Parkside, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, and Herzing University. One million dollars of the stimulus funding is earmarked for assisting in constructing a Kenosha Unified School District choice high school, LakeView Technology Academy, which specializes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

Locating the school on the KIN property will allow the students to develop a deep collaboration with the higher education partners, which will encourage curiosity, experimentation, and collaboration; and will inspire new inventions and provide a future for citizens of Kenosha. This will allow the students to engage with surrounding local businesses, and those eventually located on the KIN property.

In short, the project brings together opportunities for education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development, and job placement in high-growth digital and STEM fields.

In addition to the innovation center and new facility for LakeView Technology Academy, the neighborhood will include affordable housing, retail, and green space. It aims to create a destination for families in the surrounding communities to live, work and play.

The site will not only serve as the catalyst for growth within the tech and entrepreneurial communities, but also as part of a larger revitalization plan for an economically distressed area. Youth in the neighborhoods surrounding KIN will have a unique opportunity to access training and employment.

It is my sincere hope that those opportunities will encourage our young people to develop their talent and thrive in Kenosha. Future generations are a critical investment to the success of our community. KIN will enhance educational and training opportunities for older workers as well. I anticipate that the remarkable opportunities presented in our community also will attract others from around the world.

Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy

With the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy (KELA) which is anticipated to open later this year, the City is helping pave the way for local youths to fully engage and participate in the opportunities offered by the higher education partners as well as local businesses.

The Academy, located in the former Brown Bank building at 23rd Avenue and 63rd Street in the Uptown Neighborhood, brings together partners in education, technology, and career development. The Academy aims to develop the talents of middle and high school students as well as young adults who live in older neighborhoods.

Programming focuses on preparing young people to take advantage of opportunities that will exist in the KIN. In addition, it will create a pipeline of local talent to area colleges and future employers.

Gener8tor, a business accelerator program based out of Milwaukee and Madison, is one of the partners that will be housed in KELA. Gener8tor will identify entrepreneurs with special emphasis on people of color and women as the founders. All business start-ups will be assisted with mentoring, coaching, networking, and preparing for early-stage financing.

More youth programs

A Teen Achievers Enrichment Program aimed at middle school students focuses on academics, college and career paths, positive relationships, life skills and positive identity. Literacy, math, and social emotional learning will be emphasized. A year-round employment program for middle and high school students will focus on developing strong work ethics and core values. Job training will open the door to careers in education, protective services, health care, business, technology and building trades.

A mentoring program is aimed at high school students ages 14 to 17. It provides a year-round academic business incubator for first generations and/or low to moderate income high school students of color. Plans are also in place for a year-round employment program for youth and young adults that focuses on developing strong work ethics, core values and intense job training.

Younger children will enjoy a new children’s library planned for the Uptown neighborhood. The City is committing $1.25 million in federal stimulus funding to help fund this library. The library’s innovative programming, aimed at encouraging curiosity, will set the stage for future opportunities for children to move on to the Emerging Leaders Academy in sixth grade. It will be located just blocks away from the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy in the new Uptown Lofts building on 22nd Avenue.

In addition to the library, Gorman and Company is developing the Uptown Lofts to offer retail and affordable residential space as well as a grocery store. It is a wonderful opportunity to rebuild the neighborhood with the people that live there and the businesses that have called Uptown their home.

Fiberoptics network

All Kenosha residents will benefit from a fiberoptics network that is being developed to support affordable, high-speed internet service. Many people – particularly those living in our older neighborhoods – may not have had access to affordable, high speed internet service.

SiFi Networks is funding and developing the project, which will elevate our city to new heights and anchor our existing plans to develop Kenosha into an efficient Smart City. Construction will take place beginning this spring, and service will begin as early as this summer in some areas of the City. It will be fully installed by the summer of 2023. Although usage is optional, I anticipate many people will want to take advantage of this opportunity.

Building a city that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient requires commitment by the government as well as the citizens. We are fortunate to have the support of so many partners in business, education, and development, who are working together to lay the groundwork for the community’s success. The future looks bright for Kenosha’s continued growth.

John Antaramian is mayor of the city of Kenosha.

