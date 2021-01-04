Kenosha native wins Civil Liberty contest

For Kenosha native and LakeView Technology graduate Elizabeth Kelly, the images of the city in August were something she won’t soon forget.
So, while on a visit, the UW-Stout student pulled out her camera and captured some of those striking images of the destruction in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Her efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
Kelly recently was awarded first place in the Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation’s inaugural Student Civil Liberty Contest. The contest was open to UW-Stout students and sought original essays, poetry, photographs, artwork and videos to help educate others about civil liberties.
A total of 15 entries were received that covered topics including the freedoms of speech, press, association and religion; the right to privacy; due process rights; and economic freedom.
Touring damage sites ‘emotional’
Kelly, who moved to the Milwaukee area two years ago, received $500 for her winning photographs. She said she originally shot them for her “Introduction to Still and Moving Image” photography class before she decided to submit them to the contest.
“I traveled down to Kenosha to visit some of the riot locations,” she said on the contest website. “Since I grew up there, seeing the locations of the riot devastation in the town was very hard to see and very emotional.
“Seeing all the destruction of the (burned) down cars, several buildings and all the graffiti messages gave mixed emotions on the events that occurred.”
In a press release issued by the university, Kelly said the contest helped her reflect on what liberty means to her.
“Liberty is a human birthright,” she said. “The freedom in which one chooses to do as one wills. Nothing should take away this right. Liberty is a right and shouldn’t be abused by destroying property or taking lives. Liberty is standing up for what is right and for persevering for something you believe in or want to accomplish.”
Saw signs of hope in Kenosha
Kelly, a junior industrial design major with a minor in sustainability, also discussed the qualities of perseverance, ambition and achievement.
She believes that, thanks to the nation’s founding fathers, “this country is beautiful and diverse and provides so much opportunity for those that desire it and are willing to seek it out to achieve their dreams.”
And, while the images she captured were disturbing, Kelly said she ended her visit with hope of a better future for her hometown.
“Although these pictures show how devastating it really was, I saw signs of hope with beautiful messages painted on the boarded-up businesses,” she said. “Kenosha is strong, and with perseverance, they will recover.”
Five other Stout students were recognized for their work. Digital versions of the winning entries are posted on the Menard Center website.
The entries were judged by a panel that included two Stout faculty members, a staff member and two students, who considered the clarity and quality of an entry as it addressed civil liberties.