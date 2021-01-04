Kenosha native wins Civil Liberty contest

“Seeing all the destruction of the (burned) down cars, several buildings and all the graffiti messages gave mixed emotions on the events that occurred.”

In a press release issued by the university, Kelly said the contest helped her reflect on what liberty means to her.

“Liberty is a human birthright,” she said. “The freedom in which one chooses to do as one wills. Nothing should take away this right. Liberty is a right and shouldn’t be abused by destroying property or taking lives. Liberty is standing up for what is right and for persevering for something you believe in or want to accomplish.”

Saw signs of hope in Kenosha

Kelly, a junior industrial design major with a minor in sustainability, also discussed the qualities of perseverance, ambition and achievement.

She believes that, thanks to the nation’s founding fathers, “this country is beautiful and diverse and provides so much opportunity for those that desire it and are willing to seek it out to achieve their dreams.”

And, while the images she captured were disturbing, Kelly said she ended her visit with hope of a better future for her hometown.