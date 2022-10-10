Kenosha News Boo Crew back for scares in 2022

The Kenosha News Boo Crew was back for another weekend of frights Friday and Saturday. This year's haunt tour included stops at Dr. Destruction's Haunted Forest, Soul Reapers Haunted House and The Kemper Center Haunted House.

This year's "Boo Crew" Kenosha News team includes:

Jillian Craig, a former haunted house actor who recently moved to this area from Ohio (where the Cleveland Browns resemble the Walking Dead this year) for a reporting job at the Kenosha News.

Joe States, a reporter who has been with the Kenosha News a few years now, after starting as a college intern in the summer of 2021.

Liz Snyder, aka the easiest person in the world to scare. She avoids black cats, horror movies — and her own basement. She "retired" from the Haunted House Beat and is back this year, joining these two newbies.

Sean Krajacic, who agreed to capture elusive images of the undead for the newspaper.

-----------------------

Dr. Destruction's Haunted Mansion

Dr. Destruction celebrates his 30th year of running his haunt at Jerry Smith Farm, located at 7150 18th St. Dr. Destruction, also known as Dale Wamboldt, started his haunt with a Haunted Bus at the pumpkin farm, and has since expanded to a corn maze filled with frights at every corner. This year's attraction did not include the haunted bus.

Bonus Attraction: Jerry Smith Farm also features hand-painted pumpkin displays, a petting zoo, hayrides, concessions and a country store.

Fun Fact: The haunt is open and operating during the day on weekends and is also open for business throughout the week.

OUR COMMENTS:

Liz: The corn maze is a cool way to start your tour ... look out for “things” lurking in there! Also, there's nothing spookier than rustling corn stalks. I love that most of the attraction is outside, which adds to the fun, and the classical music set mood throughout the visit. The night we visited, the full moon was rising over the pumpkin farm, which added to the atmosphere.

If you’re not running for your life, take the time to notice the attention to all the details in the background scenery. And, for $10, it's a haunted house value. Still wondering if it's too scary? Remember this: Your friendly neighborhood pumpkin farm would never hurt you. Still, if you hear a chainsaw or see a creepy clown crawling in your direction, it's best to RUN.

Joe: I really liked having to run away from the chainsaw-wielding clown at the end of the maze.

Jillian: The scares were well-timed throughout the maze. Actors were hidden throughout, and I found myself checking behind my back throughout the haunt.

FAMILY CALL: The attraction is fun for all ages, but younger patrons may enjoy the experience more during daylight hours.

DETAILS: The Haunted Manor is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 and the last day to visit is Oct. 30. jerrysmithfarm.com

-----------------------

Soul Reapers Haunted House

Located at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St., Soul Reapers Haunted House boasts four themed attractions.

Sabrina and Tim Rasch, owners of the haunt, have been running their attraction for seven years. The journey through the haunt starts with Madame Mizery’s mansion before patrons are led to the Hospital of Hell. Following the Hospital of Hell is a swamp and mineshaft, and then the journey ends with a trip through Underworld.

Tim built everything in his back yard throughout the year, and had four weeks to set everything up at the fairgrounds. He said actors would help to build sets and times, and it took multiple semi trailers of sets and equipment to get everything to the fairgrounds.

Bonus Attraction: Although it is not a ticketed item, the entrance is filled with haunt actors, music, lights and fog. Patrons can interact with characters and take photos with them before they enter the haunted house.

Fun Fact: Tim grew up always wanting to own a haunted house, and got his start by decorating the front yard of his home as a kid. The first Halloween prop he ever made was a guillotine.

OUR COMMENTS:

Liz: The makeup and character work is especially good. Spend some time while you're waiting in line interacting with the scare actors. Some of the scenes are rather gory, so hold off on eating that rare steak until after you've gone through this attraction.

They have a fun playlist and lots of mist outside, leading to spontaneous dance parties breaking out.

It's best to listen to your guide, because otherwise she threatens you with more scares! And, as always, when you hear a chain saw starting up, it's best to RUN.

Joe: I liked that there was a good mix of effects, themes and characters. I really liked the laser/fog machine effect in one of the rooms. The old mansion house was my favorite mostly because of the theme.

Jillian: The sets and makeup looked very professional. Every interaction I had with an actor was fun -- especially my interactions with the clown who made me a balloon animal while I waited to enter the old mansion.

FAMILY CALL: This haunt is best suited for ages 12 and older. The gore within the house sets are graphic and may not be suitable for younger ages.

DETAILS: The haunt is open Friday's and Saturday's from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Oct. 23 and 30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Online tickets are $18 for regular admission and $25 for VIP fast pass, or $20 for regular admission and $27 for VIP fast pass at the gate. soulreapershaunt.com.

-----------------------

Kemper Center Haunted House

Back again for another year, the Kemper Center Haunted House, which is put on by the Teen Task Force through the Concerned Citizens Coalition, brings scares to an already spooky structure. Located at 6501 Third Ave., the buildings, which are already intimidating at night, were lined with headstones warning patrons of toxicity inside.

This year's theme is "Sector 13" and features a dark and mysterious maze.

Bonus Attraction: A lights-on "kiddie hour" is held from 6p.m. to 7 p.m. During Kiddie hour, children will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat throughout the haunted house. Lingering candy was found on the walk through the haunt.

Fun fact: The haunted house has been a Teen Task Force project for over 20 years. Even if you don't go during trick-or-treat time, you can purchase popcorn, candy and other snacks for just $1 in the haunted house staging area where you buy your tickets. Sales from the candy and other concessions go toward supporting the Teen Task Force.

Very nice: Kemper Center's Haunted House has indoor bathrooms, a rarity in the haunted attractions world.

OUR COMMENTS:

Liz: The first floor is a series of rooms with creepy inhabitants. There’s a lot of chaos and screaming (too much screaming for my taste — sometimes quieter scares are the best).

There's a LOT of fog inside this house, so take a deep breath outside and hurry through!

The second floor is a pitch-black, twisty maze, which can be very confusing. I’m surprised I’m still not in there, bumping into walls. It's very disorienting, which I suspect is the whole point. If you're in there, keep your cell phone in your pocket, please. Too many folks were cheating by turning on their phones, which destroys the darkness and the creepy vibe.

Joe: The maze was lots of fun, and I expected someone was hiding in there. It was fun to wander around in the dark and I liked coming through the same room with the same actor twice.

Jillian: The maze was very discombobulating and disorienting, which heightened my surprise when arriving at the same room with the same scary actor twice. I liked how the actors timed their scares well and the effects helped build suspense throughout the haunt.

Sean: Overall, it was fun to be back at the haunted houses this year. It's been a while since we've toured them.

FAMILY CALL: Take the kids during the daytime hours, 6 to 7 p.m., for a “lights on” tour -- and FREE candy.

DETAILS: Opens at 7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. “Kiddie hour” starts at 6 p.m. $10 admission for adults, $5 for kids (age 10 and younger). kempercenter.com.