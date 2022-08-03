Kenosha News editorial: FAA's easing of sight rules for drones a welcome step

That buzz you hear overhead may be getting louder.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been relaxing some rules governing the use of drones for commercial purposes, a move that has drawn cheers from a variety of industries ranging from power companies who use the remote flying machines to inspect high voltage power lines, railroads who use them for track inspection, security monitoring of seaports and even tracking endangered sea turtles.

The old rules used to require keeping civilian drones within line of sight. That still applies for hobbyists and recreational users of the low-flying machines, but this year the FAA has already approved 230 waivers to commercial enterprises with camera-guided systems to go beyond those limits as it assesses safety concerns and other issues.

“This is the first step of what everybody’s expecting with drones,” said Adam Lee, chief security officer for Virginia-based Dominion Energy, which has a waiver to use drones to inspect transmission lines and power plants. “The first time in our nation’s history where we’ve now moved out into what I think everyone’s expecting is coming.”

The potential for use of drones to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve service is indeed alluring. And, yes, delivery services like Amazon are vastly interested.

Currently, according to the FAA, there are more than 865,000 drones registered in the U.S., with more than 314,000 used for commercial purposes and more than 538,000 used by recreational users.

That’s a lot of pent-up demand.

At this point, the FAA doesn’t plan on easing the line of sight rules for recreational users. But the FAA’s easing of the rules didn’t draw universal applause – there have been objections from civil liberties groups who say protecting people’s privacy in their back yards should be a higher concern and opposition from pilots of hot hair balloons and other lightweight aircraft who worry about collisions.

Those are real concerns. We noted news stories last week that airline pilots flying into Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, have reported seeing more than 30 recreational drones near their planes as they have approached for landing. Under FAA rules, drones can’t be flying higher than 400 feet, while commercial aircraft generally operate over 500 feet. The FAA called for the drones to be reined in and notes most of the rule-breaking is happening near North Side Chicago beaches that are popular with drone hobbyists.

The advent of the drones will continue to require a balance between government regulation and innovation. There are also plans coming into place to require drones to carry remote identification – much like license plates of the air – that would allow tracking of drones back to their owners.

Our hope is that the FAA’s easing of line of sight rules for commercial operations will provide data on safety and other concerns and pave the way for more innovation and continued expansion of safe and reasonable drone usage.