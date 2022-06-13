Kenosha News Editorial: Friendlier HOA attitude needed for solar, wind

The recent dustup between a homeowner in the Madison suburb of Waunakee and her homeowner’s association (HOA) should serve as a reminder to HOA’s across the state that they should be taking a more friendly attitude toward solar and wind installations.

The homeowner, Sherrie Gruder, finally won her fight, but it took a year and a half of wrangling with the HOA before they saw the sunshine.

Gruder is a sustainable design and energy specialist with the UW-Extension and she had long wanted to put solar panels on her home, figuring the sustainable system would supply about half her home’s electricity.

But when she signed a contract with an installer in the fall of 2020 for an 18-panel system on her 1.3 acre lot she was told she needed a permit from the town of Westport and the town told her she needed approval from the HOA.

OK, Gruder thought, just one more hoop to go through. But when she talked with her HOA president, Gruder said she balked at the nine-foot height of the solar installation. Gruder pointed out that her neighborhood had backyard pool house, slides and basketball courts just as tall.

“What I’m putting up is actually going to do some good,” Gruder said. “How is this an issue?”

And, as an energy specialist, she also knew state law. In 1994, the state passed a law to maximize energy conservation and the use of energy resources that stated in part “all restrictions on platted land that present or unduly restrict the construction and operation of solar energy systems … or a wind energy system… are void.”

Gruder sent her HOA a link to the state statute and they gave her a permit, but by then the ground was frozen and it took her another six months to complete the installation, which is now up and running.

The state law does not mean that solar and wind enthusiasts have free rein to install whatever systems the would like. The law says “unduly restrict” and that leaves HOA’s with some say in what a homeowner can or can’t do.

Daniel Miske, an attorney with Husch Blackwell, who represents about 800 HOAs says as long as the size, location and appearance are “reasonable”, HOAs can’t legally deny a request, though they can impose conditions to make sure the system is maintained.

Mike Avery, president of a town of Middleton HOA said, “We can’t say no, but we can talk about it and make sure it conforms. You can’t have a two-foot overhang on the side of your house. You can’t have a massive solar array in your backyard on the lot line.”

Which seems reasonable to us. But the fact is, too, that HOAs sometimes are unaware of the solar/wind law and think they have the right to approve or disapprove of any improvements and that can have a chilling effect on homeowners interested in adding wind or solar equipment.

The director of Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change, Kathy Kunts, had a review done of the county’s HOA covenants which found that more than 30,000 homes were subject to some degree of restrictions, including about 13,000 covered by covenants that effectively prohibit solar installations.

That would be against state law.

Our guess is that Dane County is not alone and that other counties across the state have similar HOA covenants that don’t pass muster. Those associations should review those documents and update them and make them more receptive to sustainable energy housing in a reasonable manner.

A sunnier disposition is called for.

