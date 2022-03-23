Kenosha News editorial: Permanent daylight saving time has its pitfalls

Some people were jubilant last week when news broke that the U.S. Senate had unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.

If the bill were to pass the House and be signed into law by the president, there would be no more “springing forward,” no more “falling back.”

Sounds great, right?

As is often the case, be careful what you wish for.

“The sun rose at 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 7, 1974,” Washingtonian.com reported on March 15. “Children in the Washington area had left for school in the dark that morning, thanks to a new national experiment during a wrenching energy crisis: most of the U.S. went to year-round daylight saving time beginning on Jan. 6.

“It was jet black” outside when her daughter was supposed to leave for school, Florence Bauer of Springfield, Viginia, told the Washington Post. “Some of the children took flashlights with them.”

The House has no immediate plans to take up the Senate-passed bill, but there is bipartisan support for it, NPR.org reported. The Biden administration hasn’t taken a position on it.

“If the House passes this bill and it becomes law, we’ll face very long, very dark mornings every winter,” marriage and family therapists Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright wrote in a story published Friday on the website of The Atlantic magazine, noting that teenagers have a natural delay in their biological clock. Teens waking up for school will “miss most of their REM sleep, or dream sleep, which happens in the early-morning hours and is essential to mental health.”

Year-round daylight saving time could very well lead to sunrise at 8:27 a.m. in early January, as in 1974. That would mean almost every student, regardless of age, could be waiting for the school bus in the dark.

Author David Prerau has a doctorate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is one of the world’s foremost experts on daylight saving time. The best answer, he said in a report published Saturday by NPR.org, is to do nothing at all. The current system, which began in 2007, of starting daylight saving time in March and ending it in November is the product of decades of study and compromise, he said. “I personally think the current system that we have, with some flaws, is the best system we could have,” he said.

“The big reason daylight saving time never seems so bad is that the shift happens when the days are getting longer,” Turgeon and Wright wrote. “When people say they like it, what they really mean is that they like summer.”

Most of us do like summer, especially after a Wisconsin winter. Many of us grumbled our way through the switch to daylight saving time earlier this month.

But just how much darkness do you want at the start of your winter days?

