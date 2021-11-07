Kenosha Plan Commission asks developer of proposed Southport Plaza discount tire center to retool its design

A national tire retailer could soon replace a dormant gas station on Highway 50, but architects have been asked to go back to the drawing board and submit new renderings before final approvals are given.
The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday held an initial hearing on Discount Tire’s planned 7,020-square-foot store at 7318 75th St. within the Southport Plaza shopping center. A defunct Mobil gas station and car wash sit on the parcel and will be razed.
Representatives with Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Discount Tire submitted preliminary designs for the new building, which have been described as a contemporary prototype for the 1,076-store chain.
Commissioners, however, took aim at a number of details with the building design, including a flat roof schematic that is not in concert with the other retailers in the immediate area.
Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said he was underwhelmed by the beige and brown color design.
“I’m not supportive of this project. I do not like this building. I do not like the way it looks,” Antaramian said. “You’ve got to do something a little different here.”
Commissioners Lydia Spottswood and Mark Bourque offered similar sentiments, though both did join the other members of the city panel and voted in favor of a conditional-use permit with the understanding revised renderings would be submitted.
“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it can be better,” Spottswood said of the design submitted. “It can be a lot better.”
Bourque said, “This truly needs some punch. It needs a ‘pow’ factor.”
Based on terms of the potential conditional-use permit, Discount Tire could operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The store could employee 14 to 20 sales, managers and service technicians.
No details of a potential timeline of the demolition, construction or store opening have been announced, though Discount Tire representatives have indicated the purchase of the Mobil property is set to be finalized Tuesday, before the Plan Commission holds its second, and final, hearing.
The commission also:
- Gave preliminary approval to a proposed basketball training facility at 4611 Green Bay Road. Organizers with Evolution Basketball are seeking authority to operate the 7,474-square-foot facility within an 86,000-square-foot building. Evolution runs what it describes as “skills enhancement training.” The organization’s operations plan states training activities will solely take place within the venue, meaning no actual games, tournaments or league activities will occur. Commissioners are slated to gave final approval to Evolution’s conditional-use permit in December.
- Gave final approval to a 98,195-square-foot indoor self-storage facility at the site of the former Shopko department store, 5300 52nd St. The existing building will be renovated. The business tentatively will be named Kenosha Self Storage.
- Denied Adams Outdoor’s request to swap out an existing billboard sign structure at 6200 75th St. with a digital one. The company had sought to install a sign that was 50 feet in height, which is taller than the 35-foot threshold in city code. Spottswood said she had reservations with the proposal, citing the collection of signs already dotting the immediate area. “There’s a lot of visual clutter there,” Spottswood said. The denial essentially means Adams Outdoor can only operate its sign messaging out of the existing structure in place.