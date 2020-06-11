Kenosha Police Deaprtment to join in Click It or Ticket program

The Kenosha Police Department will join law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin for the annual Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign from June 22 to July 5.

“We have seen our community take measures to protect themselves from the Covid-19 virus, and we want to remind our citizens that wearing a safety belt is the single most effective way to protect themselves from tragedy on our roadways,” said Captain Christine Flahive.

“Wisconsin’s seat belt usage is currently the highest ever; at 90.2%. We would like that number to be 100% in Kenosha. Too many times our community suffers needless injuries and sometimes, tragedy. The outcomes of vehicle crashes can be drastically changed by simply wearing a seatbelt and restraining children in car seats/booster seats”, said Flahive.

Wisconsin’s “primary enforcement” seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite a motorist soley for not buckling up. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0