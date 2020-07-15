Kenosha Police investigating two shootings

Kenosha Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night.

At 8:14 p.m Tuesday police received several 911 calls about shots being fired in Columbus Park, 2003 54th Street. When officers arrived, Lt. Joe Nosalik said, they found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings, but did not find a victim. As police were at the park, a 20-year-old Kenosha man arrived at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Nosalik said the man “was treated and released and is expected to make a full recovery.”

At 9:24 p.m. police were called to an apartment on the 1600 block of 60th Street where they found a 37-year-old Kenosha man with a single gunshot wound in his abdomen, Nosalik said. He said the victim was taken to Froedtert South Hospital-Pleasant Prairie campus where he had surgery. The man is expected to survive, Nosalik said.

Nosalik said no one is in custody for either shooting, and said the investigations are ongoing. “We don’t know that,” he said when asked if the shootings were connected.

