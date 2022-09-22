Kenosha Police Union endorses Ron Johnson, citing track record of pro-law enforcement stances

The Kenosha Professional Police Association Board has endorsed Republican incumbent Ron Johnson for Senator, citing his record of siding with law enforcement, just days after a similar endorsement of Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney

In a statement, Pete Deates, president of the KPPA, said Johnson’s track record of supporting law enforcement and enforcing tough on crime policies were in contrast to current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running against Johnson.

“We are proud to back Senator Ron Johnson because he backs us,” said Deates. “Mandela Barnes sided with rioters over the brave men and women of the Kenosha police department, leading to violence and destruction in Kenosha. Barnes continues to show sympathy and concern for the suspect but has not once shown any support or concern for the officers directly involved or the Kenosha Police Department. Even to this day, he refuses to acknowledge the officers were justified.”

Johnson said he appreciated the endorsement, and criticized Barnes’ actions during Kenosha’s summer of unrest in 2020.

“Soft-on-crime policies from Democrats like Mandela Barnes have put families, small businesses, and our brave men and women of law enforcement in danger,” Johnson said. “Together, we can restore safety and law and order in our communities.”

Deates made a similar endorsement for Attorney General candidate Eric Toney on Tuesday, also citing state leadership’s response to riots in 2020.