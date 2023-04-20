Portions of southeast Wisconsin including Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service announced.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and into the evening. Conditions will be favorable for these storms to become severe with large hail, damaging winds and possibly a couple of tornadoes.

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a tornado warning is issued, those in its path are advised to seek shelter immediately.