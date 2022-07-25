Kenosha resident goes from warehouse to programming internship

Five years ago, Michael Stoj moved to Kenosha to work at a warehouse. Today, he’s interning at a Fortune 1000 company, programming bots and learning the ins-and-outs of building a programming career.

Stoj studied at Gateway Technical College and UW-Parkside for computer science, and started his robotics process automation internship with CNO Financial, a financial services holding company, in mid-May. So far, he said he’s enjoyed his time.

“It’s been awesome, the team is really cool,” Stoj said. “We’re building bots for pretty much every other branch of CNO.”

Although Stoj is working primarily remotely, he said he and other fellow interns get regular “leadership talks,” to help them grow their future careers.

“I think that’s pretty cool, they give us a talk about what we should know, networking, LinkedIn, career planning, that type of thing,” Stoj said. “You get the programming experience in the classroom, but the other aspects of what goes into a career is really important.”

CNO CEO Gary Bhojwani will speak with the interns at an in-person session to share career advice, and the program offers various workshops and career-building sessions.

Stoj said he had a few options in mind for his next step after the internship ends, including going for his master’s degree. The company might also hire him as a full-time employee, which has happened with five other former interns. Regardless, he said the internship had showed him he was on the right career track.

“I enjoy programming, so I know it’s what I wanted to do,” Stoj said. “This internship has reinforced that I want to do this kind of work.”

CNO’s internship program began in 2011. In that time CNJO has had nearly 200 interns helping in everything from IT to marketing. Recruitment for 2023 begins in September, and college students can apply at https://careers.cnoinc.com/.