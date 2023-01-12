Kenosha Rotary Club Softball Hall of Fame accepting nominations for 2023

The Kenosha Rotary Club is looking to bring back the good old days of softball.

And they need your help.

Softball in Kenosha and all of Wisconsin used to be a big deal. For us baby boomers, it is sad to see the state that the game is in.

I have been co-commissioner of the Rotary Club annual softball tournament for over 30 years. Last year was our 50th anniversary. in 2011, a player said to me, "You should have a Rotary Hall of Fame." So I looked into it. I found that excellence in Kenosha softball predated "the Rotary". So, what came to be is the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame sponsored by the Rotary Club.

Although softball was invented in the late 1800's, it really became popular at the 1932 Chicago World's Fair. The Fair held the first ever World Softball Tournament. It was attended by over 60,000 fans. Immediately realized this should be an annual event. The very next year, a team from Kenosha sponsored by Nash Motors, the KeNasha Blue Streaks won the world tourney. Since then, a team from Kenosha has won the world tournament in 1962, 1969, and 2000.

So our Rotary club had already built a food pavilion at Lincoln Park. The "Hall" became a brick garden attached to the pavilion. Needless to say, many city obstacles had to be hurdled in order for it to come to fruition.

We have 6 categories. Men, Women, Fast Pitch, Umpires, Sponsors, and Contributors. It's a fun thing and I would like to show you around sometime. The induction is always on Championship Sunday of the mid-Summer classic.

Some of our members include Nick Perrine and Dick Laba - stars of the Milwaukee Schlitz professional softball team. Mario Bonofiglio who had previously played quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes and led them to a bowl victory over Bart Starr and Alabama. Also Joe Rosko who during WWII was a prisoner of war held by the Germans.

I could go on.