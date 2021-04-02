Kenosha Rotary timeline

The following are highlights of the Rotary Club's 100 years of history in Kenosha.
The following dates and information has been sourced from a history of the Rotary Club from 1921-2008 prepared from records by Fritz Schneider and edited by Gil Dosemagen.
Feb. 1921: Kenosha resident Cecil Harris, brother of Rotary International founder Paul Harris, proposes the formation of a Kenosha Rotary Club chapter.
April 1, 1921: The club is issued a charter as the Rotary Club of Kenosha, Wisconsin, No. 897. First projects include raising money for the Boy Scouts.
1928-1929: The club raises funds to send 10 boys to the YMCA camp at Phantom Lake
1929: The Kenosha Rotary Club expands philanthropic giving to the Community Fund Drive
1934-1935: The club begins golf outings
1953-1954: WLIP Polio Auction fundraiser for the March of Dimes began
1975-1976: The Kenosha Rotary Foundation is established for dispensing charitable funds
1978-1979: “Safety Town” project begins, at the corner of 57th Street and 14th Avenue, and is named the Rotary Safety Center when it opened in 1980.
1989: Rotary International changes its bylaws to allow women to become members: Kenosha Rotary invites women to join the club; Donna Wolf Steigerwaldt becomes first female president.
1990: After 68 years of meeting at the Elks Club, Kenosha Rotary begins holding its weekly meetings in other locations in Kenosha.
1996: The club begins supporting renovations at Kemper Center and moves meetings there.
i1999: First annual KUSD/Rotary Spelling Bee
2020 to present: Due to the pandemic, the club begins holding bi-weekly meetings via Zoom.
2021: On April 6, the club will marks its 100th anniversary with an online celebration, planning for an in-person celebration later in the year.