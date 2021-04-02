Kenosha Rotary timeline

The following are highlights of the Rotary Club's 100 years of history in Kenosha.

The following dates and information has been sourced from a history of the Rotary Club from 1921-2008 prepared from records by Fritz Schneider and edited by Gil Dosemagen.

Feb. 1921: Kenosha resident Cecil Harris, brother of Rotary International founder Paul Harris, proposes the formation of a Kenosha Rotary Club chapter.

April 1, 1921: The club is issued a charter as the Rotary Club of Kenosha, Wisconsin, No. 897. First projects include raising money for the Boy Scouts.

1928-1929: The club raises funds to send 10 boys to the YMCA camp at Phantom Lake

1929: The Kenosha Rotary Club expands philanthropic giving to the Community Fund Drive

1934-1935: The club begins golf outings

1953-1954: WLIP Polio Auction fundraiser for the March of Dimes began

1975-1976: The Kenosha Rotary Foundation is established for dispensing charitable funds