Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association elected 2022 officers

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association elected its annual slate of officers and board members held its annual meeting on March 7.

Lynn Davis was re-elected president; Russell Mann was elected vice president; there is an opening at the secretary position's; and Mann will continue as treasurer. Five board director spots remain open.

Meeting dates were changed to the second Monday of each month at the Moose Lodge starting in May. The next meeting is Monday, April 4, at 7 p.m. in the North Hall of the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

The group invites all sportfishing and conservation enthusiasts to join. Beginning anglers can increase their knowledge from the group's award-winning members. For more information, visit www.kenoshasportfishing.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0