Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association to host DNR specialists

  • 0

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association (KSFCA) will host an important meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, North Hall, 3003 30th Ave, Kenosha at 7 p.m.

Three fish specialists from the Department of Natural Resources will give a presentation on fish species and stocking. All are familiar with the Kenosha rearing pond.

There is no fee for meeting attendance and guests are always welcome..

The meeting will include the first round of nominations for all officers -- President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer -- and most Board Directors. The club will have elections in December and rebuilding the KSFCA will begin soon after. Many committees need chairs.

For answers to questions, contact ksfca01@gmail or message the group on Facebook.

