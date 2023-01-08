Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association to meet on Monday, Jan. 9

The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will hold its next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, starting at 7 p.m. at the Moose Club, 3003 30th Ave.

Anyone from the public with an interest in sportfishing and conservation of the industry are encouraged to attend.

The organization's new Kenosha Fisheries Restoration Foundation is up and going, the 501 (c)3 paperwork has been filed and a website is live at www.kenoshafisheries.com.

The new group will serve as the KSFCA's fundraising and grant arm. The board of the new group is the same as KSFCA,