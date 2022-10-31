Kenosha Unified culinary, art students team up to learn about Day of the Dead celebrations

Ashlee Rosko’s culinary students and Amy Misurelli Sorensen’s art students have been learning about Dia De Los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) at Reuther High School. It is a two-day celebration Nov. 1-2 which largely originated in Mexico. As many see death as a sad event this holiday is one of joy rather than mourning.

One traditional aspect of the holiday is the act of creating Sugar Skulls (Calaveras). The skulls represent a departed loved one and are usually placed on an altar — an ofrenda — or even a gravestone as an offering to the spirit of the dead. Sugar skulls are often decorated.

The culinary students shaped and baked skull cookies to decorate and then designed them with the art students in a whole group activity using a wide variety of supplies. The art students created an ofrenda (offering) which is an altar to honor departed family members who have passed.