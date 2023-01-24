Kenosha Unified fourth-graders hits the slopes with Jockey at Wilmot Mountain

WILMOT — Kenosha Unified students hit the slopes Monday afternoon at Wilmot Mountain for the first of many ski lessons as part of the “Learn to Ride” ski and mentor program.

With the help of Jockey and SOS Outreach, kids from Frank Elementary, Brass Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha have the opportunity to receive professional skiing instruction for five weeks. They were fitted with ski gear, at no cost to them, and had the chance to collaborate with community mentors.

Their mentors are working with them on the SOS core values of “courage, discipline, integrity, wisdom, compassion, and humility,” which are all skills that provide a framework for positive decision making.

“When we heard about (“Learn to Ride”), we knew we wanted more kids to get involved in it,” said Joey Chief Philanthropy Officer Jake McGhee. “It gets kids out of their comfort zones and it’s a great leaning experience.”

Emily Hernandez, a 9-year-old fourth-grader at Frank Elementary, said Monday was her first time skiing and she was having fun.

“I learned to climb up the hill, ski down the hill and turn,” she said.

Frank Elementary fourth-grade teacher Jessica Huizenga said she was grateful for SOS Outreach for giving Frank students the opportunity to learn to ski.

“What a wonderful opportunity, especially for inner-city students, to learn something they may have never had the chance to learn,” Huizenga said.

The ski and mentor program first started last year with students at Brass Elementary. Terri McGuire, a Brass Elementary school fourth/fifth grade teacher and now SOS Outreach Program coordinator, was instrumental in bringing the mentorship program to kids in Kenosha.

“It’s much more than just learning to ski. Students are developing life skills through an emphasis on core values, adult mentorship and community service activities,” McGuire said. “With the launch of the mentor program, our students are paired with vibrant people in our community to hit the slopes and develop connections that will hopefully last more than just one season.

“The goal is to build strong character, positive relationships, and a greater sense of belonging. Skiing is the catalyst to get them excited and have fun,” she said.

Brass Elementary students who completed the introductory “Learn to Ride” program last year have now been placed in the mentor program, which will span from fourth grade through high school, with each year of the curriculum requiring increased youth participation in skill development and community service commitments. Upon completion of the mentor program, kids can then give back to the community by becoming junior mentors.

After hearing about the SOS Outreach program, Jockey partnered with the program to help bring it to more students.

“When we first heard about the SOS Outreach program that took place last year, we knew it was something we wanted to be involved with,” McGhee said. “Not only do we love the idea of youth having an opportunity they likely would not otherwise have, but we also loved the SOS Outreach curriculum and mentor program, and we thought it was a perfect way to get our employees involved.”

With the combination of the three schools and the Boys and Girls Club, more than 140 students and kids will participate in this year’s program.