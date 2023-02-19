The candidates vying for appointment to the Kenosha Unified School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting of the board this evening.

The appointment was declared necessary when the School Board decided to vacate the seat of current board member Eric Meadows due to a clerical error in the 2022 spring election.

Former Kenosha Unified School Board member Carl Bryan, Kenosha County Board Supervisor Brian Thomas and Meadows will be interviewed during a special meeting of the board at 6 p.m. tonight in the Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium, 6800 60th St.

The appointee will serve a one-year term ending in 2024.