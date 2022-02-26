 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KENOSHA UNIFIED PHOENIX PROJECT | SECOND QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 11

    *Jeremiah Webb,  

GRADE 12

    *Felix James

*Indicates straight A's

