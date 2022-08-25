Kenosha Unified School District identifies superintendent finalists

In its search for a new superintendent, the Kenosha Unified School District identified two finalists to move on to the last round of Board of Education interviews, which will take place Sept. 6, according to a press release Thursday.

The board, along with members of the district’s Leadership Council and Daniel Nerad of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, met in executive session Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, to host the first round of interviews with the six initial applicants chosen to move forward in the superintendent search process.

Following the interviews, Jason Nault and Jeffrey Weiss were identified as finalists.

According to a bio provided by KUSD, Nault has served as an educator and educational leader since 2000. His career in education began as a social studies teacher at South High in Bakersfield, Calif.

His work as an educational leader began in 2005 when he served as a Dean of Students at Proviso East High School in Maywood, Ill. Since that time, he has held a variety of leadership positions, including assistant principal in Chicago, Ill., principal residency in Chicago, Ill., adjunct Professor at Florida Atlantic University and high school principal in Chicago, Ill. and Coral Springs, Fla.

Nault began his work as the associate superintendent in the Waukegan School District in 2018, where he currently serves.

Nault received his Bachelor of Science degree from UW-La Crosse in 1999, his Master of Education from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2005, and his Doctorate of Education from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2005.

According to a bio provided by KUSD, Weiss has served as an educator and educational leader since 1995. His career in education began as an English/reading specialist at Zion-Benton Township High School.

Weiss' work as an educational leader began in 2003 when he served as a subschool principal at Washington Park High School in Racine. Since that time, he has held a variety of leadership positions, including supervisor of English/language arts, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent for elementary education in the Racine Unified School District.

In 2013, he began his work as superintendent in the Richmond School District and held that position for six years before being named superintendent of the School District of South Milwaukee in 2019 where he currently serves.

Weiss received his Bachelor of Arts degree from UW-Parkside in 1993, his Master of Science in Education in 2004 from Carthage College and his Doctorate of Education from Cardinal Stritch University in 2017.

KUSD will host a superintendent candidate forum to allow for stakeholder input. The forum will be held in the Educational Support Center’s boardroom, 3600 52nd St., Sept. 6, from 5- to 7:15 p.m. Stakeholders who participate will provide feedback on the candidates, and as such must be available for the entire session.

Due to room capacity, space for the forum is limited to 100 participants. Interested parties must RSVP via this form or by calling the Superintendent’s Office at 262-359-6320, by Sept. 1.

Confirmation of participation will be sent via email Sept. 2. Alternatively, stakeholders may watch the meeting live at youtube.com/kenoshaschools.

Forum questions also may be submitted for consideration via this form. Questions for the forum will be selected and asked by the moderator to comply with hiring guidelines.

The community forum schedule will begin with Nault at 5 p.m. and Weiss at 6:15 p.m.

Once the final candidate is identified, a contract will be negotiated and the candidate will be brought before the Board of Education in a public meeting for formal approval. The date and time of this meeting has not been set. The start date will be negotiated along with the terms and conditions of the contract.