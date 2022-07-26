Kenosha Unified School District to Participate in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the 2022-2023 School Year

Kenosha Unified School District will be participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch program for the 2022-2023 school year. All students enrolled at a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school may participate in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program free of charge without submitting an application.

Application forms are being sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. Applications can also be found online on the kusd.edu website by going to the “departments” tab and then to “food services”. Interested households must fill out the application and return it to the school (unless notified through the school that students are eligible through direct certification). Additional copies of the form are available at the office of each school, and applications may be submitted at any time during the year.