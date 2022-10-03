 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Unified students get a "Realty Check" in personal finance workshop

Kenosha Unified students recently got a “Reality Check” which it comes to planning and budgeting personal finances.

The event, held on Sept. 24, was held at Bradford High School kicked off a series of Financial Empowerment workshops presented in partnership with Educators Credit Union.

Middle school and high school families were invited to take part in the 90-minute interactive simulation to learn about personal finances and how to manage family budgets.

Students were able to use an app on this cell phones to track their progress as they made decisions on such things as housing, food, clothing and more.

