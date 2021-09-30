Kenosha woman charged in stabbing

A 35-year-old Kenosha woman faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly stabbing a man last week.

Terra L. Kelley made her initial appearance Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Commissioner Larry Keating, who set a $2,500 signature bond. Kelley is due back for a preliminary hearing Oct. 12, at 9:30 a.m.

Kelley faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison on the first felony count. She is also charged with a felony count of substantial battery, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, along with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police were called to a city residence Sept. 24 at 1:45 p.m. in response to a call from a man who said he had been stabbed in the back.

Police spoke with the victim, who had a laceration of about 1-1/2 inches to the left midsection of his back. The man stated the two had been arguing when the defendant “just snapped.”

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he received stitches to repair what was reported as a superficial wound.